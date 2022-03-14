SKM meets to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers

New Delhi, March 14
A daylong meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to review the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP, and decide the future course of action began on Monday in the city.
The closed-door meeting was held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.
The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws. It had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its six other demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.
According to an SKM functionary, the agenda of the meeting is to review the progress made on the assurance letter given by the government on December 9, 2021, to the SKM, the national action plan on the issue of MSP and in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
A scheme for building a memorial for the farmers who died during the agitation against the agricultural laws will also be discussed during the meeting, he said.
“A roadmap will be decided to pressure the central government to ensure a legal guarantee on minimum support price and the fulfilment of other demands,” he added.
Internal issues of the SKM such as rules and regulations, the current status of funds and a decision on farmers’ unions that contested the Punjab Assembly polls will also be discussed during the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16
Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General
Sidhu has been the president of Punjab and Haryana High Cour...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweets a photo...
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments