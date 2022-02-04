SKM to UP voters: Punish BJP for 'betraying' farmers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today appealed to farmers in Uttar Pradesh to “punish” the BJP in the upcoming elections for “betraying them by not fulfilling their demands”. Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav claimed 57 farmer organisations had supported the SKM call.

“The government has not fulfilled its promises. Neither any committee was formed for MSP, nor cases against farmers were withdrawn,” said a leader of the SKM, which spearheaded the year-long farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

SKM leaders said they would also not seek votes for any other party and would remain apolitical. The SKM had no relationship with SSM (Sanyukt Samaj Morcha) or any other party, said Punjab farmer leaders Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Jagjit Singh Dallewal. —