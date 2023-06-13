 Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks : The Tribune India

Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

The central and western parts of India, which form the core monsoon zone, may face challenges in coping with the drying effects due to inadequate rain early in the season, Skymet Weather says

Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 13

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather has predicted a bleak monsoon in India over the next four weeks, raising concerns about the impact on agriculture.

"Extended Range Prediction System (ERPS) is projecting a dismal outlook for the next four weeks, until July 6. Agriculture heartland is looking rather cracked and parched. This coincides with the crucial time of sowing or at least preparing the field, with the hope of impending rains," it said on Monday.

The central and western parts of India, which form the core monsoon zone, may face challenges in coping with the drying effects due to inadequate rain early in the season, Skymet Weather said.

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after the usual date of June 1.

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea first delayed the monsoon onset over Kerala and is now impeding the advance of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula, the private agency said.

While monsoon rains usually cover Maharashtra, Odisha, and half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar by June 15, the monsoon stream is still grappling to settle over these areas. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

2
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

3
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

4
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

5
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

6
Entertainment

Netizens blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s dismissal at WTC 2023 final

7
Punjab

Three drug smugglers arrested for shooting at locals in J-K's Samba; 2.8 kg heroin seized

8
Punjab

Delhi court refuses to grant transit remand of KTF operatives Amritpal and Amrik Singh to Punjab Police

9
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

10
Nation

NIA releases CCTV footage of March 19 violent protest at Indian mission in London, seeks public help to identify culprits

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast

Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, De...

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and...

Police clear site outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala of protesting farmers

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

They had been sitting on dharna since Thursday

Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks

The central and western parts of India, which form the core ...


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Scanners to be installed at Golden Temple entrances

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

‘File FIRs over fake SC certificates’: Dalit organisations stage protest

'File FIRs over fake SC certificates': Dalit organisations stage protest against PunjabGovt

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Oman agents charged up to Rs 5L for return; 18 FIRs lodged in Punjab

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Police clear site outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala of protesting farmers

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

PSPCL work takes a hit as farmers continue protest

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents