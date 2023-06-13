New Delhi, June 13
Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather has predicted a bleak monsoon in India over the next four weeks, raising concerns about the impact on agriculture.
"Extended Range Prediction System (ERPS) is projecting a dismal outlook for the next four weeks, until July 6. Agriculture heartland is looking rather cracked and parched. This coincides with the crucial time of sowing or at least preparing the field, with the hope of impending rains," it said on Monday.
The central and western parts of India, which form the core monsoon zone, may face challenges in coping with the drying effects due to inadequate rain early in the season, Skymet Weather said.
The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after the usual date of June 1.
Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea first delayed the monsoon onset over Kerala and is now impeding the advance of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula, the private agency said.
While monsoon rains usually cover Maharashtra, Odisha, and half of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar by June 15, the monsoon stream is still grappling to settle over these areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'
Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast
Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, De...
As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra
They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and...
Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala
They had been sitting on dharna since Thursday
Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks
The central and western parts of India, which form the core ...