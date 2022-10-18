Slain Uttarakhand receptionist's father dissatisfied with SIT investigation, demands CBI probe

PTI

Dehradun, October 18

The father of slain receptionist Ankita Bhandari expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing probe in the case and demanded a CBI investigation into her killing.

Headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) P Renuka Devi, a special investigations team (SIT) has been investigating the case since September 25.

A chargesheet in the case is likely to be filed shortly, officials said.

“I demand from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to order a CBI probe into Ankita's murder. I am not satisfied with the ongoing investigations by the SIT,” her father Virendra Singh Bhandari said at the start of a Tiranga Yatra from his home at Dobh Srikot in Pauri district on Monday.

The yatra is being carried out by students and social workers of the area to demand justice for Bhandari. It will conclude at the Vanantara Resort where Bhandari worked in the district’s Yamkeshwar block near Rishikesh.

Bhandari was allegedly killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta when she resisted their attempts to force her to offer “extra services” to a VIP guest.

The murder had triggered a massive public outrage.

Arya, now in jail, is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the party soon after the murder came to light.