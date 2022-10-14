UNGA: India slams Pakistan after it raises Kashmir issue

New Delhi, October 13

India dismissed as “frivolous and pointless” Pakistan’s attempts to raise the Kashmir issue during the emergency debate on the Ukraine issue at the UN General Assembly. Speaking after the UNGA had voted on the issue, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Munir Akram said he looked forward to a “similar concern and condemnation on attempts by India to formalise’’ the annexation of Kashmir. Pakistan, he said, had abstained on the resolution because it “endorses the basic principle reflected in the draft resolution that referendums cannot apply to regions which are part of a sovereign state and in an environment which is not free.’’

India’s PR Ruchira Kamboj replied by saying that statements by “one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for a mindset which repeatedly utters falsehoods. We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so that our citizens can enjoy the right to life and liberty.’’ Pakistan replied with diplomat Gul Kaiser Sarwani commenting on Hindutva, the RSS, cow vigilantism and the state of minorities in India.