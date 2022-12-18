 Slugfest continues over ex gratia to Saran hooch death victims : The Tribune India

Slugfest continues over ex gratia to Saran hooch death victims

At least 30 people have died in the Saran hooch tragedy, the biggest in the state since prohibition was clamped on it in April 2016

A victim of Saran hooch tragedy being treated in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), in Patna, Thursday, Dec 15, 2022. PTI



PTI

Patna, December 18

JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday termed as “irresponsible”, the BJP’s demand for ex gratia to family members of Saran hooch tragedy in Bihar.

Kushwaha, a key political aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also drew the analogy of the manufacture of bombs to underscore that a government cannot stand for those engaging in illegal activities.

“If somebody is manufacturing a bomb, illegally, and gets killed in the process, does it make a case for government compensation”? asked the former Union minister, when approached by journalists with queries.

At least 30 people have died in the Saran hooch tragedy, the biggest in the state since prohibition was clamped on it in April 2016. Many unconfirmed reports, however, put the death toll in excess of 50.

Kushwaha said, “An opposition party must not raise demands mindlessly. The way the BJP has been behaving is irresponsible (gair zimmedarana)”.

The BJP, which is in the opposition since August, has been stalling the ongoing winter session of the assembly and hitting the streets demanding compensation for the victims of the hooch tragedy.

The chief minister has, however, been adamant in his refusal, pointing out that compensation would defeat the very purpose of prohibition, which was brought in through a consensus among all parties, after a vociferous demand from the state’s women.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who had been Kumar’s deputy for more than a decade, told a press conference that his former boss was being obstinate and that there was a provision in the prohibition law for compensation to victims of a hooch tragedy.

Quoting from a section in the Bihar Excise Act of 2016, whereby the state went dry, Modi, now a Rajya Sabha member, claimed that family members of those dying of suspected spurious liquor consumption could be considered for an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each while those who take ill can get Rs 40,000.

The former deputy chief minister also alleged, “The number of deaths is more than 100 in Saran where the government is busy trying to hide the figures. The administration is intimidating the people so that they cremate bodies without a post-mortem”.

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

