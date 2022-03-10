Smaller parties keep their options open in Manipur

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 9

The National People’s Party (NPP) led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma may be a partner of the BJP in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur itself, besides being a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), but don’t be surprised if it lends support to the Congress in Manipur if the election results there tomorrow throw up a hung Assembly.

The polls to the 60-member House were held in two phases and the state witnessed a record 89.24 per cent turnout. Despite the massive turnout, the possibility of a hung Assembly is not ruled out.

In the 2017 election, Manipur had recorded 86.63 per cent turnout. None of the contesting parties, however, could secure two-third majority. The BJP stood second with 21 seats (Congress got 28), but managed to form the government with the support of other outfits, including NPP and NPF (Naga People’s Front).

The NPP and the NPF are fighting independently and have kept their options open regarding hooking up with either of the major contenders BJP and Congress in case simple majority eludes the state this time as well.

Congress leader and three-term former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has already announced that the party was open to allying with “like-minded” parties like the NPP in case it fell short of numbers.

Also in the fray in Manipur this time is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). The JD(U), a BJP ally in Bihar and at the Centre, contested 38 seats. “We are confident of winning around 15 to 20 seats. Our party doesn’t have any pre-poll understanding with anyone and we are open to post-poll alliance with anyone,” said JD(U)’s Manipur president Hangkhanpao Taithul.

“People contesting from smaller outfits mostly consist of those who fail to get tickets from the two major players BJP and Congress. Sometimes, even winnable candidates fail to get ticket due to factionalism,” said W Tiken, Imphal-based senior journalist.

Multi-cornered fight

BJP and Congress are seen as main contenders in state

NPP and NPF are smaller parties fighting independently

The two are open to post-poll alliances as per their convenience

JD(U) and Trinamool too are contesting independently

