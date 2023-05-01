'Snake adorns Lord Shiva's neck': PM responds to Cong president's remark

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today came down heavily on the Congress for drawing parallels between a snake and himself, and said the people would give the party a befitting reply in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka, the PM said, “They are comparing me to a snake and seeking votes from people. The snake was the charm of Lord Shiva’s neck, and for me the people of the country are a form of god, so I am fine with such a comparison.”

He said the Congress was hating on him because it was facing a hard time due to his government’s actions against corruption. “They have intensified their attack against me. Congress leaders are issuing threats these days. They are saying ‘Modi teri qabr khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug). Now, in Karnataka’s election, Congress’ biggest issue is the snake and its venom,” he said.

At a campaign rally in the state on Thursday, Kharge had likened PM Modi to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, he backtracked, stating his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and the “statement was not for PM Modi, but for the ideology he represents”.

Further attacking the Congress, PM Modi said the grand old party had always been associated with “85 per cent commission”, and its “shahi parivar” (royal family) was out on bail in connection with scams worth thousands of crores.

Addressing three rallies in Old Mysuru (South Karnataka), where the BJP is considered weak and is focusing on winning more seats in this Vokkaliga-dominated region with an aim at returning to power with a majority, he also hit out at opponent JD(S).

PM Modi said the people of the stay could not afford to their fortune into the hands of the Congress, a party “whose main aim is to serve a family sitting in Delhi”, and the JD(S), which is “completely a private limited party of a family”. The PM addressed another public meeting later on Sunday in Belur in Hassan district, in which he called the JD(S) the B-team of the Congress. “Every vote you cast in favour of the JD(S) will go into Congress’ account, and voting for the Congress means halting Karnataka’s development,” he said.

Before coming to Hassan, PM Modi addressed a rally in Channapatna and accused the Congress and the JD(S) of encouraging corruption. He alleged that both parties saw Karnataka as an ATM, and that they found opportunity in instability.

Shah: Will promote places like Coorg

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday termed the scenic beauty of Coorg in Karnataka as "stunning" and said the BJP government in the state would prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed with natural marvels. Shah had visited the Karnataka's hill station on Saturday during the ongoing campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections and released on Instagram some pictures and videos of the popular tourist destination. "The natural beauty of Coorg is truly stunning. Its emerald-green forests and stunning landscapes are a sight to behold. The BJP government in Karnataka will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature," Shah said in a post on Instagram. TNS