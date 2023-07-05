'Snakes in our backyard...': Indian-origin Canadian MP slams Khalistani separatists

New Delhi, July 5
Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin MP in Canada, has strongly criticised the Khalistani posters targeting some senior Indian diplomats as “killers” and has warned that the “snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing.”
“Khalistanis in Canada continue to reach a new low in abusing our Charter of Rights and Freedom by promoting violence and hate. Emboldened by non-criticism from elected officials of a recent Brampton parade portraying and celebrating the assassination of Indian PM Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, they are now openly calling for violence against India diplomats. While it is good to see Canadian authorities are noticing, we should note the snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing. It is only a question of time when they bite to kill,’’ said Chandra Arya, a Parliamentarian from the Liberal Party.
Khalistanis in Canada continue to reach new low in abusing our Charter of Rights and Freedom by promoting violence and hate.— Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) July 4, 2023
Emboldened by non-criticism from elected officials of a recent Brampton parade portraying and celebrating the assassination of Indian Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/c4LUEXQ5kW
Arya, with roots in Karnataka, is ideologically opposed to the ruling Labour Party as well as the National Democratic Party (NDP) both of which are seen as soft on Khalistani separatists because of a large number of Sikh MPs in their ranks.
Arya, however, is not anti-Sikh and had in April celebrated the Sikh Heritage Month, which he said, “recognises the immense contributions that Sikh Canadians have made to Canadian society. We also celebrate Vaisakhi, which marks the creation of the Khalsa and the Sikh articles of faith.’’
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCP factional war reaches Election Commission; Ajit Pawar declared party chief in resolution shared by his faction
Sharad faction’s Jayant R Patil filing a caveat urging the p...
Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting
His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...
Cabinet approves draft data protection bill; proposes penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation
Individuals will have the right to seek details about their ...
MP urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close
Accused was apprehended after a video went viral on Tuesday ...
SC collegium recommends Justices Bhuyan and Venkatanarayana Bhatti for elevation as apex court judges
Justice Bhuyan is the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Co...