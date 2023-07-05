'Snakes in our backyard...': Indian-origin Canadian MP slams Khalistani separatists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin MP in Canada, has strongly criticised the Khalistani posters targeting some senior Indian diplomats as “killers” and has warned that the “snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing.”

“Khalistanis in Canada continue to reach a new low in abusing our Charter of Rights and Freedom by promoting violence and hate. Emboldened by non-criticism from elected officials of a recent Brampton parade portraying and celebrating the assassination of Indian PM Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, they are now openly calling for violence against India diplomats. While it is good to see Canadian authorities are noticing, we should note the snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing. It is only a question of time when they bite to kill,’’ said Chandra Arya, a Parliamentarian from the Liberal Party.

Khalistanis in Canada continue to reach new low in abusing our Charter of Rights and Freedom by promoting violence and hate.

Emboldened by non-criticism from elected officials of a recent Brampton parade portraying and celebrating the assassination of Indian Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/c4LUEXQ5kW — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) July 4, 2023

Arya, with roots in Karnataka, is ideologically opposed to the ruling Labour Party as well as the National Democratic Party (NDP) both of which are seen as soft on Khalistani separatists because of a large number of Sikh MPs in their ranks.

Arya, however, is not anti-Sikh and had in April celebrated the Sikh Heritage Month, which he said, “recognises the immense contributions that Sikh Canadians have made to Canadian society. We also celebrate Vaisakhi, which marks the creation of the Khalsa and the Sikh articles of faith.’’

