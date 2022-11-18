Social media being used to fund terror: NIA DG Dinkar Gupta

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 17

Barring Pakistan and Afghanistan, 73 countries and five multilateral organisations are set to participate in the third edition of the two-day international ministerial conference on “No Money for Terror” starting here tomorrow, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General (DG) Dinkar Gupta said today.

Addressing a joint press conference with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, the NIA DG said China had been invited for the event, but “confirmation is awaited”. He, however, remained silent on the question with regard to invitation to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The DG claimed there was evidence that social media was being used to raise terror funds. He also said the issue would be discussed during the conference.

“Deliberations on traditional methods of hawala money and new ways of terror-financing will be part of the discussion. Over 20 ministers from all countries are participating in the conference,” said the NIA DG. The international conference, which is being hosted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

