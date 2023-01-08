 Social media war: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav protests over arrest of party’s IT cell member : The Tribune India

Social media war: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav protests over arrest of party’s IT cell member

The complainant, office-bearer of BJP’s youth wing, was also booked by police

Social media war: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav protests over arrest of party’s IT cell member

Akhilesh Yadav. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow, January 8

A Samajwadi Party leader was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media following a complaint by an office-bearer of BJP’s youth wing that she had been threatened with rape and murder. The complainant was also booked by police after the SP alleged that she had made objectionable remarks against its MP Dimple Yadav.

Soon after the arrest of Manish Jagan Agarwal, who is associated with the SP’s social media cell, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and supporters protested at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters here and demanded his release.

The opposition party also sought action against complainant Richa Rajpoot, social media head of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)’s Uttar Pradesh wing, who was booked by the police on Sunday for alleged derogatory remarks against Dimple Yadav - Mainpuri MP and wife of the SP president.

Rajpoot, in her complaint to the police, had alleged, “Responsible Samajwadi Party office bearers have threatened that I will be raped. They have also threatened to kill me. They have also made indecent and vulgar remarks against me.” A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act at Hazratganj police station on January 4, police said.

State Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, defended the police action, saying they have acted as per the law.

“The arrest was made after a detailed investigation of electronic footprint and information collected from the service provider,” Kumar told reporters at the police headquarters.

“The person (Agarwal) has from time to time crossed the limits of decency. He had also tweeted against journalists using indecent language and having a casteist feeling,” the ADG said.

This was the fourth such FIR lodged against “people managing the Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party” since November last year, police officials said.

Also on Sunday, a case was registered against Rajpoot at Hazratganj police station on the complaint of Naresh Uttam Patel, the chief of the UP unit of the Samajwadi Party, according to the police.

Patel, in his complaint, alleged, “Dr Richa Rajoot through her verified Twitter account has tweeted using indecent language against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

“The indecent comment will encourage crime against women. Owing to this, there is anger among the Samajwadi Party workers and the common public.” Rajpoot was booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and the IT Act, the police said.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party claimed that when Akhilesh Yadav reached the police headquarters, there was no responsible person present. It also posted pictures of Yadav, SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary and others at the police headquarters.

The party said Agarwal’s arrest was “condemnable and shameful”.

Later, speaking to reporters, Yadav alleged that the police and the administration were acting as BJP workers.

“When I reached the police headquarters, it was empty. If there is no one to listen at the police headquarters, then imagine the situation across UP,” he said.

Asked about the SP chief’s charge, ADG Prashant Kumar said, “Since it was Sunday, officials were present as per requirement, and he (Yadav) spoke with them. Officials of the local police also came.” “The national president of a party (referring to Akhilesh Yadav) had come to the DGP headquarters along with other MLAs. He asked why Manish Jagan Agarwal, who is linked to SP’s media cell, has been detained.

“He was informed that a case was registered against him, and two cases were registered against the media cell of the SP. Manish Jagan Agarwal was later sent to judicial custody,” said Kumar.

About the controversial tweets of Agarwal, Kumar said these were made since November last year. “The Lucknow Police arrested him as there was a possibility of disturbance to law and order,” he said.

Police erected barricades to prevent the SP workers from entering the force’s headquarters. SP leader and former Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Sunil Lathar told PTI that Agarwal is associated with the party’s social media cell.

While he was waiting at the headquarters, Samajwadi Party chief Yadav refused to have tea offered to him, alleging he might be “poisoned”.

In a video aired by TV channels, Yadav could be heard saying, “I will not drink the tea from this place. I will have tea from outside (the UP Police headquarters). What if you poison me? I will order from outside. You (addressing the person serving tea) have your tea, I will have my tea.” The SP chief was then heard instructing a person to see whether any tea shop was open outside.

Responding to allegations by the SP chief, ADG, Kumar said that since Yadav is an MLA, he was allowed to come inside. Other MLAs who accompanied him were also allowed to come inside the office. The rest of the people were not, the officer said.

“Subsequently, officials who were present here offered him tea, and he had tea. They properly presented themselves and listened to him. He was briefed about everything, and he went back satisfied,” Kumar said.

He said no information was given in advance about the visit of Yadav to the UP police headquarters.

#Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

3
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

4
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

5
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

6
Nation

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

7
Sports

Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

10
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official

Joshimath declared subsidence zone; 68 families moved to relief centres; PM Modi dials Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

610 houses develop cracks | Strip of land with width of arou...

Himachal Cabinet expansion LIVE updates: Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil takes oath as Minister

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers

Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...

Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt

Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt

One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...

Air India peeing incident: Airline’s response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...


Cities

View All

~100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Rs 100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Water supply dept staff stage protest

Dog sterilisation resumes, 24 canines neutered on Day 1

Power cuts in intense cold a double whammy for residents

Power Minister promises uninterrupted supply

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh logs coldest day of season

Sexual harassment case: More trouble for Sandeep, Chandigarh cops slap fresh charges

Job aspirants duped of Rs 76 lakh in Mohali

Excise Policy 2023-24: Chandigarh Administration mulls bar code, batch number on bottles

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

IGI Airport gold pilferage case: How ‘chance’ thumb impression nailed customs official

3 killed as elevator crashes in Delhi factory

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools extended till Jan 15 in the wake of cold wave

Delhi's cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

Law & order situation in Punjab deteriorating: MP

Mehatpur police nab bike thieves

Latifpura residents burn govt's effigy

Few takers for 35-bed night shelter at Domoria Bridge

Ludhiana court blast case: Pakistani national among 5 named in chargesheeted

Ludhiana court blast case: Pakistani national among 5 chargesheeted

Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

Slow pace of road construction work perpetuates traffic woes

Few months after construction, cracks develop in cinema road

Two arrested with 25 rolls of Chinese string

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Emergency, ambulance services will be strengthened to save precious lives: Health Minister Balbir Singh

Most buildings in Patiala flout fire safety norms

Biker injured in hit-&-run dies in Patiala