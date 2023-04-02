Andhra techie burnt to death over brother’s alleged extramarital affair

PTI

Tirupati, April 2

A 35-year-old software engineer was burned to death near here for attempting to resolve a dispute arising out of an alleged extramarital affair that his brother was entangled in.

Nagaraju, who was working from home at Brahmanapalli village in Veduru Kuppam mandal of Chittoor District was set ablaze in his own car allegedly by three people, namely Ripinjaya, Chanakya Pratap and Gopinath Reddy.

“Nagaraju’s brother Purushottam is accused of having an extramarital affair with Ripinjaya’s wife, which led to disputes between them. To sort out these issues amicably, Nagaraju was mediating through Reddy,” a police official said on Sunday.

According to police, Purushottam, the younger brother of Nagaraju, who is also a software engineer, recently bagged a job in Bengaluru.

On Saturday night, when Purushottam was away in Bengaluru, Reddy called Nagaraju for discussions. So Nagaraju went with Ripinjaya, Pratap and Reddy to discuss the issue and went out in a car. But the situation escalated, ending up in Nagaraju being burnt alive by the three in his own Honda car.

Nagaraju requested Reddy to avoid confrontation, but the situation took an extreme turn at Bopparajupalli Kanuma, between Chandragiri and R P Puram, the official added.

As the deceased person’s body has been completely burnt, police are making arrangements to carry out the post-mortem examination at the crime scene itself.

Nagaraju’s chain and slippers have been identified.

All three accused are on the run, and the police have launched a manhunt for them.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The police are also investigating if the accused used fuel from Nagaraju’s own car for the murder or if they had brought it along with them, which would indicate that the crime was pre-meditated.

The incident came to light when passers-by saw a burning car and posted videos of it on social media.