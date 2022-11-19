Soldiers absorbed in civilian establishments granted pro-rata pension 36 years after officers got this benefit

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 19

About 36 years after commissioned officers of the defence forces were entitled to pro-rata pension on joining certain central government establishments, the benefits have now been extended to junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks (ORs).

JCOs and ORs who join central public enterprises, central autonomous bodies or central public sector undertakings on permanent absorption employment in accordance with laid down criteria will now also get pro-rata pension.

The benefits are applicable to JCOs and ORs absorbed or appointed in central public sector enterprises or public sector undertakings on or after March 6, 1985, or in central autonomous bodies on or after March 31, 1987, according to orders issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) this month.

Orders granting pro-rata pension to officers were first issued by the MoD in March 1986, followed by additional letters in 1987 and 1988 and 1996. The pension regulations for three services will be amended in due course to cater to the new orders.

There will be notional fixation of pro-rata pension for JCOs and ORs retrospectively in accordance with government rules on the subject and thereafter pro-rata pension will be revised up to the date of effect of relevant government orders for revision of pension, the orders state.

However, the financial benefit in past cases will be allowed prospectively from the date of the new orders only.

Pro-rata pension will be admissible to JCOs and ORs who, while on deputation to central public enterprises, central autonomous bodies or central public sector undertakings, exercise an option for permanent absorption and are discharged or permitted to retire prematurely from the defence service for the purpose.

JCOs and ORs who are appointed in the aforementioned establishments on the basis of their own application sent through proper channel in response to advertisements, and are permitted to retire prematurely from defence service for the purpose, would also be eligible for pro-rata pension.

The pensionary benefits will be entitled only to those JCOs and ORs who leave defence service with proper permission. A case for grant of pensionary benefits will be initiated by the respective service headquarters only after ascertaining from the establishment concerned that the person has actually joined.

No pro-rata pension will be payable to those having less than 10 years of qualifying service in the defence forces and there would be no condonation in case of any shortfall, the ministry’s orders state.

Further, the family concerned will be eligible for benefits under the ordinary family pension scheme as applicable to commissioned officers only if the JCO or OR who was in receipt of pro-rata pension had completed 10 years of service in the defence forces.

Pro-rata pension will not be granted to those JCOs and ORs who have already got their military service counted on their absorption or employment in the central government establishments.