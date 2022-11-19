 Soldiers absorbed in civilian establishments granted pro-rata pension 36 years after officers got this benefit : The Tribune India

Soldiers absorbed in civilian establishments granted pro-rata pension 36 years after officers got this benefit

JCOs and ORs who join central public enterprises, central autonomous bodies or central public sector undertakings on permanent absorption employment in accordance with laid down criteria will now also get pro-rata pension

Soldiers absorbed in civilian establishments granted pro-rata pension 36 years after officers got this benefit

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 19

About 36 years after commissioned officers of the defence forces were entitled to pro-rata pension on joining certain central government establishments, the benefits have now been extended to junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks (ORs).

JCOs and ORs who join central public enterprises, central autonomous bodies or central public sector undertakings on permanent absorption employment in accordance with laid down criteria will now also get pro-rata pension.

The benefits are applicable to JCOs and ORs absorbed or appointed in central public sector enterprises or public sector undertakings on or after March 6, 1985, or in central autonomous bodies on or after March 31, 1987, according to orders issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) this month.

Orders granting pro-rata pension to officers were first issued by the MoD in March 1986, followed by additional letters in 1987 and 1988 and 1996. The pension regulations for three services will be amended in due course to cater to the new orders.

There will be notional fixation of pro-rata pension for JCOs and ORs retrospectively in accordance with government rules on the subject and thereafter pro-rata pension will be revised up to the date of effect of relevant government orders for revision of pension, the orders state.

However, the financial benefit in past cases will be allowed prospectively from the date of the new orders only.

Pro-rata pension will be admissible to JCOs and ORs who, while on deputation to central public enterprises, central autonomous bodies or central public sector undertakings, exercise an option for permanent absorption and are discharged or permitted to retire prematurely from the defence service for the purpose.

JCOs and ORs who are appointed in the aforementioned establishments on the basis of their own application sent through proper channel in response to advertisements, and are permitted to retire prematurely from defence service for the purpose, would also be eligible for pro-rata pension.

The pensionary benefits will be entitled only to those JCOs and ORs who leave defence service with proper permission. A case for grant of pensionary benefits will be initiated by the respective service headquarters only after ascertaining from the establishment concerned that the person has actually joined.

No pro-rata pension will be payable to those having less than 10 years of qualifying service in the defence forces and there would be no condonation in case of any shortfall, the ministry’s orders state.

Further, the family concerned will be eligible for benefits under the ordinary family pension scheme as applicable to commissioned officers only if the JCO or OR who was in receipt of pro-rata pension had completed 10 years of service in the defence forces.

Pro-rata pension will not be granted to those JCOs and ORs who have already got their military service counted on their absorption or employment in the central government establishments.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

2
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

3
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

4
Trending

Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

6
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

7
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

8
Patiala

12 fake Scheduled Caste certificates cancelled in Patiala

9
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

10
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...

Mehrauli murder: CCTV footage shows Aftab walking with bag

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

Investigators have started interrogating him in connection t...

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala