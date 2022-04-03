Some coaches of express train derail near Nashik, relief teams rush to site; no report of casualties as yet

PTI

Mumbai, April 3

A few coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jayanagar express train has derailed between Lahavit and Devlali stations near Nashik on Sunday afternoon, and medical as well as other relief teams have been rushed to the site, a Central Railway official said.

There is no report as yet of casualties from the incident, which took place around 3.10 pm in CR’s Bhusaval division, he added.

An accident relief train (ART) from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri have rushed to the spot, the official said.

He said multiple helpline numbers have been issued for passengers. These are 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 at CSMT, 0253-2465816 in Nashik Road, 02582-220167 in Bhusaval and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.