 Some people don’t want to see anything good happen in country: PM Modi : The Tribune India

Some people don’t want to see anything good happen in country: PM Modi

Prime Minister was speaking at a function in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara town

Some people don’t want to see anything good happen in country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a programme to lay foundation stone and dedicate various projects, in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on May 10, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, May 10

In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some people are so full of negativity that they don’t want to see anything good happen in the country, and only like to create controversy.

At a function in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara town, Modi said those who measure everything with votes are unable to devise plans keeping the country in mind.

“Because of this thinking, priority was not given to infrastructure development in the country,” he said without naming anyone.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was present at the function besides other state leaders.

Significantly, before Modi’s address, Gehlot had drawn the prime minister’s attention to pending projects, including Dungarpur-Ratlam via Banswara rail line, Karauli-Sarmathura rail line and national project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

Gehlot also said that the opposition should be respected in democracy and that Prime Minister Modi “will also move in this direction”.

“If this is done, the ruling dispensation and the opposition will be able to serve the country with more vigour,” he said.

Addressing the programme after launching various infrastructure development projects in the state, Modi said, “Some people in the country have become victims of such a distorted ideology; they are so full of negativity that they do not want to see anything good happen in the country. They only like to create controversy”.

He said those filled with negativity neither have a vision nor capability to think beyond their selfish political motive.

History is witness that for sustainable and rapid development, it is necessary to create modern infrastructure along with a basic system, the prime minister said.

“If sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors. If every house would have started getting water earlier, then Jal Jeevan Mission would not have to be started,” he said.

He said Rajasthan has also suffered for not building infrastructure with foresight.

“You know how difficult it was to come and go in this desert due to lack of connectivity. Be it farming or business activities, everything was difficult,” he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the achievement of his government.

Calling today’s society as aspirational, Modi said it is the responsibility of the government to meet the aspirations of the people who want more facilities.

He said his government is giving maximum emphasis to modern infrastructure.

“Modern infrastructure increases connectivity in cities and villages, increases convenience and improves people’s lives as well as accelerates development. When we talk about the vision of a developed India in the coming 25 years, then this modern infrastructure is emerging as a new force at its core,” he said.

The prime minister said unprecedented investment is being made in all types of infrastructure in the country and work is progressing at a fast pace.

Investment on infrastructure, he said, has a direct impact on development and employment opportunities are created and the benefits go to the people.

During the programme, Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated infrastructure development projects costing over Rs 5,500 crore.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP state president and Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Banswara-Dungarpur MLA Kanakmal Katara, PWD minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Jatav were also present in the function.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at the Shrinathji temple in the town.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

2
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan's arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore

3
Nation

NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drugs case sacked from service in separate matter

4
Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

5
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC extends interim bail of TV journalist Bhawana Kishore; 2 others get relief

7
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

8
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

9
Entertainment

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra set to get engaged; check date here

10
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: Voting on, stakes high for BJP, Congress

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Congress, JDS supporters clash; complaints filed

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...

Imran Khan's Wednesday hearing to take place at location of his custody, say police

Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest

Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Kejriwal approves draft policy for regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers in Delhi

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv