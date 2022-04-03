Something wrong somewhere: NCP leader on Sail's death in Aryan Khan case

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has directed Mumbai Police to investigate

Something wrong somewhere: NCP leader on Sail's death in Aryan Khan case

Aryan Khan. PTI file

New Delhi, April 3

After the death of Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the Aryan Khan case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Sunday raised suspicions about the incident.

In a tweet he said, "A vital witness in Aryan Khan drug case dies suddenly creating suspicion about something wrong somewhere."

The Maharashtra government on Saturday ordered the police to probe his sudden demise.

After doubts were raised over the death of Sail -- a key 'panch witness' in the infamous Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids on the Cordelia Cruise ship last October, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil directed the Mumbai Police to investigate.

Sail, in his mid-40s, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Mahul, Chembur, according to his lawyer Tushar Khandare.

Terming it as a 'suspicious development', NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkalkar wondered whether Sail had meted a fate similar to the Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was found murdered after the sensational case involving an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks was recovered near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani erupted in February 2021.

Soon after the October 2, 2021 raids aboard the cruiser, Sail had created a stir accusing then NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of various irregularities, and hurled allegations of extortion from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan whose son Aryan was among those detained and later arrested.

Besides Aryan Khan, around 19 others were nabbed and two are still in custody, while the NCB has been granted two months' extension to file its charge sheet in the Cordelia Cruise ship swoop case.

Sail, who was described as a personal bodyguard of another independent witness and a BJP activist KP Gosavi, had later made several shocking revelations that raised serious questions on the NCB raids and Wankhede. IANS

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days

No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Pa...

Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...

After Punjab now Haryana to hold a 1-day special assembly session to stake claim over Chandigarh

Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...

Alyssa Healy's blazing ton powers Australia to 356/5 against England in Women's World Cup final

Alyssa Healy's monumental ton powers Australia to 7th Women's ODI World Cup title

Defending champions England lose by 71 runs in the final

17-year-old girl commits suicide after gang-rape in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri, 1 arrested

17-year-old girl commits suicide after gang-rape in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, 1 arrested

The girl was alone at home when the accused kidnapped her, s...

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Improve functioning of MC depts, Amritsar Mayor tells officials

Lane for autos to streamline traffic near bus terminus in Amritsar

Tarn Taran woman found murdered

Notorious criminal fires at cops, escapes

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

'Cash at judge's door': Prosecution allowed to file plea to recall previous witnesses

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Docs’ strike hits OPD services

Docs' strike hits OPD services

Nawanshahr DC goes beyond the call of duty

Cancel contract if contractor fleeces vendors, says Jimpa

No fresh case reported in Jalandhar district

16 CCTVs to be installed at all DAC entry points

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Poor response to vaccination drive from kids of Ludhiana district

Heaps of garbage set on fire in Model Town Extension irks Ludhiana residents

Neighbour held for attempting to rape 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

3 travel agents booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala