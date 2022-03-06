Son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna joins SP

New Delhi: Ahead of the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank Joshi on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav made this announcement while addressing a rally in Azamgarh. Welcoming Mayank Joshi, Yadav said, “The joining of Mayank will raise the morale of party workers and strengthen the SP.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders
Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago