Son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna joins SP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Ahead of the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank Joshi on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav made this announcement while addressing a rally in Azamgarh. Welcoming Mayank Joshi, Yadav said, “The joining of Mayank will raise the morale of party workers and strengthen the SP.”