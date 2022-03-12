Sonia calls Congress parliamentary strategy meeting on Sunday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party’s Parliament strategy group at her 10, Janpath residence on Sunday.

The second part of the Budget session after the recess would commence from Monday, March 14 until April 8.

The session will have 19 sittings with the two houses sitting simultaneously from 11 am.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary and media chief Randeep Surjewala has denied reports that Sonia Gandhi would make an offer of resignation at tomorrow’s meeting of the party’s working committee called to discuss poll debacles.

“The news story of alleged resignations being carried on NDTV based on unnamed sources is completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect.

It is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP,” Surjewala tweeted.

CWC member Manickam Tagore tweeted, “All those rumourmongers will have egg on their faces tomorrow.”