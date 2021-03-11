Sonia Gandhi Covid +ve, Congress says will appear before ED

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of June 8 Enforcement Directorate summons in the National Herald money laundering matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Gandhi (75) developed Covid symptoms yesterday and has isolated on medical advice, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said.

Surjewala said Sonia would answer June 8 summons and would hopefully be better in about four days. The government-mandated Covid isolation period being seven days, the ED may, of its own accord, extend the date of appearance for Sonia.

Surjewala tweeted, “Sonia has been meeting leaders and activists over the last week, some of whom have been found Covid positive. She developed mild fever and Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive.”

