Sonia Gandhi accommodates G-23 leaders in various groups for Congress' Chintan Shivir

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accommodated G-23 leaders in groups formed to lead segment-wise debate on political, enomonic, organisational challenges, during the party’s Chintan Shivir to be held from May 13 to May 15 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

BS Hooda will head the group on agriculture; while Ghulam Nabi Azad will be in political group. Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have been included in group on economy.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring will lead the group debating youth empowerment at the Congress Chintan Shivir, while Sukhjinder Randhawa has been included in the group on social justice.

The Congress president has set up six coordination panels to prepare the papers and lead the discussion in respective subjects.