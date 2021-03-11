Sonia Gandhi Covid positive again, to miss I-Day event

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge will be unable to attend the 75th I-Day event due to Covid. Sonia Gandhi (75) tested positive for Covid on Saturday, two months after she had caught the infection. tns
Corporate tax collection up 34% in 4 months
new delhi: Tax collected on income of companies surged by 34 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal that began in April, indicating that a simplified tax regime with low rates is yielding results, officials of the Income Tax Department said.
