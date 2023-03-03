Sonia Gandhi hospitalised after she complains of fever

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday after she complained of fever.

According to Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA, has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team on March 2 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable."