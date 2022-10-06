Sonia Gandhi joins Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

ANI

Mandya, October 6

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joined the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' here on Thursday morning.

Sonia Gandhi arrived at the starting point of the padyatra which resumed on Thursday after a two-day break for Dussehra. The Yatra entered its Karnataka leg on September 30.

The Congress supremo was seen walking in the company of her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

She had earlier visited the Bheemanakolli Temple in Begur village and offered prayers on October 5.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that it was a matter of pride for veteran Sonia Gandhi to walk on the streets.

"We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to shutting its shop," said DK Shivakumar.

Day 29 of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' began with flag hoisting at 5.30 am at Exhibition Grounds, Mysuru.

"The march resumed after an hour's bus ride to padayatra start point near Mandya. The Congress president will join around 8 am," tweeted senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday morning.

The Padyatra is covering a distance of 25 km every day. The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 states in five months. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

