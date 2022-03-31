Sonia Gandhi tells Centre to ensure proper allocation of Budget for MGNREGA, payment of wages within 15 days of work

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged the BJP-led Centre to ensure proper allocation of the Budget for MGNREGA and payment of wages within 15 days of work, saying “poor workers cannot be punished by stopping the money”.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Gandhi said, "The payment of wages should be ensured for labourers within 15 days of work; in case of delay in payment compensation should be ensured; also, Annual Action Plan of states should be determined without any delay.

"States were told that their annual labour budget would not be approved unless they met conditions related to social audit and appointment of Lokpal.

"Social audit should be made effective but labourers can’t be punished by stopping the money for this, based on the shortcomings," she argued.

Gandhi said MGNREGA, "which was mocked by several people a few years ago, provided timely help to crores of affected poor families during Covid and lockdown and played a positive role in saving the government.

“Still, constant cuts are being made in the budgetary allocation for MGNREGA,” she added.