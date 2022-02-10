Sonia house, Congress office rents overdue, BJP red flags

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

The BJP on Thursday red flagged overdue rental payments of Congress Party against its official bungalow 26 Akbar Road, the official residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and the residence allotted to a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, Vincent George.

Answering an RTI query by one Sujit Patel in respect of rental charges of 26 Akbar Road, 10 Janpath (Sonia Gandhi’s residence) and C-II/109 Chanakyapuri (the residence of Sonia’s close aide George) and the overdue rental payments, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said Rs 12,69,902 rent was due against 26, Akbar Road, Rs 5,07,911 against the Chanakyapuri house and Rs 4,610 against 10 Janpath.

The monthly rent for 26 Akbar Road was last received in December 2012; for 10 Janpath in September 2020 and for the Chanakyapuri house in August 2013, the ministry said in the reply.

“Sonia Gandhi made a big deal about paying for tickets of migrant workers. Turns out she has not paid her own house rent for one and a half years!”BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya today said. He also tweeted a copy of the RTI reply by the ministry.

The Congress did not comment on the RTI reply.