Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka for Bharat Jodo Yatra, to join it on October 6

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday reached Mysuru to participate in the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered the 26th day today.

Sonia will join the yatra on the morning of October 6, Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary, communications, said today.

Ramesh also launched an app whereby anyone can join Bharat Jodo Yatra and become part of it. The participants would be issued certificates by the Congress, Ramesh said.

The senior Congress leader added that Rahul Gandhi had completed more than 62 km of yatra in Karnataka, where the journey was in the third day today after traversing Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“Popular support for the yatra has rattled the BJP. The ED notice to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is another example of vendetta politics,” said Jairam a day after ED summoned Shivakumar in the National Herald matter.

Ramesh also said that the image of rain-soaked Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Mysore yesterday with people cheering him on and standing in the rain to listen to him “was the defining moment of the yatra.”

Ramesh said Sonia Gandhi would join the yatra in Mandya, Karnataka.

#jairam ramesh #sonia gandhi