Sonia, Manmohan missing from list of star campaigners for UP’s phase-2 poll, Kuldeep Bishnoi in

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are missing from the list of Congress star campaigners for the second phase elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The list released today adds Congress leader from Haryana Kuldeep Bishnoi and former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin.

Bishnoi is in the company of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his MP son Deepender Hooda in the list which retains Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, CMs Ashok gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh); Sachin Pilot, Hardik Patel from the previous list issued for the first phase.

The first phase list mentioned both Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Sonia Gandhi has not been attending Parliament also.

