Sonia not among star campaigners for Rae Bareli poll phase

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will not be a star campaigner for fourth phase Uttar Pradesh elections in the Assembly seats of her own parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli. The list of 30 Congress star campaigners for the fourth phase, issued on Sunday doesn’t name either Sonia Gandhi or former PM Manmohan Singh among the star campaigners.

It features Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary, UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Others in the list are party’s Chief Ministers — Punjab’s Charanjit Singh Channi, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel — party’s UP chief Ajay Lallu, CLP leader Aradhna Mishra, former union minister Salman Khurshid and former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot.

Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is absent from the list, which also includes RS MP Deepender Singh Hooda and working chief of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel among others. —

#assembly polls 2022