‘Sonia won’t resign’, Cong denies reports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party’s parliament strategy group at her residence tomorrow.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary and media chief Randeep Surjewala today denied reports that Sonia Gandhi would make an offer of resignation at tomorrow's meeting of the party's working committee called to discuss poll debacle. "The news story of alleged resignation being carried on a news channel based on unnamed sources is completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect. It is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP," Surjewala tweeted. —