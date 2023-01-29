Soon, cyber commandos to battle growing online threat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, January 28

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is working on a plan to create a new wing of “special commandos” in the police force and depute them in each district across the country to deal with emerging cyber threat to government institutions and the country’s critical infrastructure.

Officials in the government said following the AIIMS software hacking incident, a plan was being worked out to deploy special commandos in every district to counter the growing cyber threat in the country. All states had been informed about the move during the recently concluded DGPs/IGPs’ conference, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the officials said, adding that it was explained as to how these special commandos would be able to counter any possible cyber attack.

It was during the course of discussion at the conference that unanimity was arrived at between the Centre and state police brass that special commandos would be deployed in every district.

As per the plan, the special commandos would be different from the personnel working in the cyber police stations or units, as they would join after a set of specific training, the officials said, adding that the objective of the move was to ensure that as soon as there was a cyber threat or a crime, these commandos would begin an investigation immediately and reach the culprit(s) as quickly as possible. These special commandos would have unhindered legal and administrative support, they said.

In 2022, government institutions in India faced 82 instances of cyber attack, eight times more than 2021.

For All districts