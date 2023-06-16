Soon, drones to keep eye on prisoners in UP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

Close on the heels of the Centre drafting the Model Prison Act-2023 to replace the colonial-era Prisons Act of 1894, BJP-ruled UP on Thursday announced sweeping jail reforms through enactment of a new prisons law along the lines of what the Union Home Ministry drafted in May.

CM Yogi Adityanath asked officials to draft a new Prisons Act for the state with the highest jail capacity in India.

From drones to monitor prisoners and establishment of high security barracks for terror convicts and habitual offenders to legal aid for inmates seeking parole/furlough and separate living for women and transgenders, Yogi ordered the officials to transform the state’s prisons into “reformation houses”.