 Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 26

The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 that allows forestland to be used without the Forest Department’s clearance for infrastructure projects of national importance was passed in the Lok Sabha with minimal debate on Wednesday.

The Bill also proposes to exempt certain categories of land from the purview of the Act to fast-track strategic and security-related projects of national importance; to provide access to small establishments, habitations on the side of roads and rail tracks; and to encourage plantation on non-forestland.

“All these exemptions considered in the Bill will be subject to such terms and conditions, including compensatory afforestation and mitigation plans, as may be specified by the Central Government,” the government said in a statement. The Act will not be applicable to land converted to non-forest use before December 12, 1996. Consequent upon that, the Bill threatens the Aravalli ranges that are yet to be notified as deemed forests across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Experts said that exempting land near border areas for national security projects might adversely impact the forest cover and wildlife in north-eastern states. “A blanket exemption for projects like zoos, eco-tourism facilities and reconnaissance surveys may adversely affect forestland and wildlife,” said experts.

During the debate on the Bill, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav cited “international commitments on the climate crisis and nationally determined contributions (NDC) with three quantitative goals”. He said the first two goals had already been achieved nine years in advance, but the third one—of creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3.0 billion tons of CO2 equivalent—was yet to be realised. “For this, we need to focus on agroforestry and increase tree cover. The goal is important for the entire world,” he said. The development was hindered in certain Left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas due to certain restrictions in the current law, he said.

Forest bill may pose ‘Threat’ to Aravallis

Experts see the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill, cleared in the LS, as a threat to Aravalli ranges across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, which are yet to be notified as deemed forests

Bill on ST status to HP’s Hattees okayed

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to accord ST status to the Hattee community in Sirmaur district of Himachal INSIDE

#Lok Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

3
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

4
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

7
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

10
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala