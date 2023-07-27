Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 26

The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 that allows forestland to be used without the Forest Department’s clearance for infrastructure projects of national importance was passed in the Lok Sabha with minimal debate on Wednesday.

The Bill also proposes to exempt certain categories of land from the purview of the Act to fast-track strategic and security-related projects of national importance; to provide access to small establishments, habitations on the side of roads and rail tracks; and to encourage plantation on non-forestland.

“All these exemptions considered in the Bill will be subject to such terms and conditions, including compensatory afforestation and mitigation plans, as may be specified by the Central Government,” the government said in a statement. The Act will not be applicable to land converted to non-forest use before December 12, 1996. Consequent upon that, the Bill threatens the Aravalli ranges that are yet to be notified as deemed forests across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Experts said that exempting land near border areas for national security projects might adversely impact the forest cover and wildlife in north-eastern states. “A blanket exemption for projects like zoos, eco-tourism facilities and reconnaissance surveys may adversely affect forestland and wildlife,” said experts.

During the debate on the Bill, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav cited “international commitments on the climate crisis and nationally determined contributions (NDC) with three quantitative goals”. He said the first two goals had already been achieved nine years in advance, but the third one—of creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3.0 billion tons of CO2 equivalent—was yet to be realised. “For this, we need to focus on agroforestry and increase tree cover. The goal is important for the entire world,” he said. The development was hindered in certain Left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas due to certain restrictions in the current law, he said.

