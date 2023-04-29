Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in actress Jiah Khan suicide case

Mumbai, April 28
Actor Jiah Khan, whose death was suicidal, was a victim of her sentiments and could not overcome her emotions and her then beau Sooraj Pancholi cannot be held responsible for this, a special CBI court said acquitting him from the charge of abetting her suicide.
Jiah (25), a US citizen, was found hanging at her Juhu home here on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting her suicide.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit