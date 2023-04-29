Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in actress Jiah Khan suicide case

PTI

Mumbai, April 28

Actor Jiah Khan, whose death was suicidal, was a victim of her sentiments and could not overcome her emotions and her then beau Sooraj Pancholi cannot be held responsible for this, a special CBI court said acquitting him from the charge of abetting her suicide.

Sooraj Pancholi with mother Zarina Wahab in Mumbai. ANI

Jiah (25), a US citizen, was found hanging at her Juhu home here on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting her suicide.