Soren's trust vote today, UPA legislators back in Ranchi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Ahead of the trust vote Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will seek at the special one-day session of the state Assembly tomorrow, the ruling coalition’s MLAs, who were camping in Raipur, returned to Ranchi today.

The UPA leaders said 30 lawmakers who had been sent to a resort near Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh’s Raipur came back today by a chartered aircraft and will take part in the confidence vote in the Assembly on Monday.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD in Jharkhand has been alleging attempts by the BJP to poach its MLAs amid a suspense over the MLA-ship of CM Soren, who remains embroiled in an office-for-profit controversy.

After the BJP petitioned the Election Commission against the CM, the EC is learnt to have sent its recommendation to disqualify Soren as an MLA to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais.

Bais has sought legal opinion in the matter and had assured a visiting UPA delegation recently that he would soon clear the air in the matter.

The UPA leaders had met Bais and alleged that selective leaks from his office about the future of Soren in the state Assembly were undermining an elected government.