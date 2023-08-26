SP blames BJP's 'politics of hate' behind Muzaffarnagar teacher incident

PTI

Lucknow, August 26

Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that it was the "politics of hate" of BJP and RSS which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community over his religion.

The party's allegation came in response to an incident in Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was caught on video making communal comments and asking her students to slap a Class 2 student from Muslim community.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on teacher society." "In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is getting a student beaten up by other students. She is guilty of a double crime in that on one hand she is asking other students to beat the child and on the other she is making them violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting and explain how justified is its politics of hate," Yadav said in his post.

"Such a teacher is a blot on the teacher society. The teacher community should raise a voice against her to get her punished," he said.

The accused teacher has been identified as Trapti Tyagi. The incident took place in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur Police Station area.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Circle Officer Ravishankar had on Friday said the police were looking into the incident and will soon take action.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla said apart from the students, two people are also seen in the video, one of whom is the teacher, while efforts are on to identify the other person.

"Action will be initiated against both the persons and also against the school management," he said.

