Samajwadi Party fields Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple for Mainpuri bypoll

New Delhi, November 10
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to field Dimple Yadav, wife of former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the bypolls for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the death of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The voting for the bypoll will be held on December 5 and result will be declared on December 8. Dimple had earlier represented the Kannauj seat in 2012 and 2014. Name of Mulayam’s grandson Tej Pratap Yadav, former MP from Mainpuri, was doing the rounds in the political circles as a possible SP candidate from the seat, but the choice ultimately fell on Dimple. Her candidature from the seat is seen as the SP’s efforts to carry forward the legacy of her father-in-law on the seat, considered an SP stronghold since 1996. Her selection is also seen as an attempt to unite party cadres ahead of the bypoll.
Dimple’s candidature would put a tough challenge to the ruling BJP on the seat. There was no immediate reaction from the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav on Dimple’s candidature.
