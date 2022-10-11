Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness

New Delhi, October 10
Founder of the Samajwadi Party and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav died today after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Gurugram. His cremation will take place at 3 pm on Tuesday with state honours, where a number of political leaders are expected to be present.
Editorial: The Somersault king
Comment: The doyen of UP politics: Despite reverses, Mulayam managed to stay at the top of the game for over 50 yrs
Announcing the death of the SP stalwart, his son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “My respected father and ‘Netaji’ to all is no more.”
Tributes pour in
Irreparable loss to the country. His achievements were extraordinary. Droupadi Murmu, president Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti! Narendra Modi. PM
According to party sources, the mortal remains of the leader are being taken to his native village, Saifai, in UP where the cremation will take place.
The UP Government has announced three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed leader.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP stalwart LK Advani and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi among others expressed grief over the demise of the veteran leader, calling him “dharti putra”.
Expressing sorrow, Dhankhar said, “Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He was an illustrious political leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people.”
Home Minister Shah met Mulayam’s family members, including Akhilesh Yadav, at the hospital.
