SP has been ‘very soft’, needs to take hard stance: Akhilesh Yadav counters charge of party adopting ‘soft Hindutva’ approach

Sitapur (UP), June 10
Countering the charge that his party was now adopting the “soft Hindutva” approach, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that his party had been “very soft” and needed to take the hard stance.
He made the remark while addressing a two-day training camp for party workers.
“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has coined a word. They (BJP) are saying that it seems we too are going on the path of soft Hindutva. There is no need to panic. We has been very soft and the need now is to become hard,” Yadav told his party workers.
His remark assumes significance as it came a day after SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav termed the training camp a crucial step for “destroying the demons”, adding “the BJP is no less than a demon”.
About 5,000 party workers attended the camp in Naimisharanya in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh which was addressed by senior leaders.
The SP president hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his claim that “only four out of 100 are unemployed” in the state.
“He says whatever his officers tell him,” Yadav said, criticising Adityanath.
He also targeted the chief minister over police encounters, saying these were “fake”.
On the issue of caste census, Yadav said that if the government wants it can completes such an exercise within a few months using technology.
“Whenever we get a chance to form government, we will get the caste census done. Social justice will be achieved only when the caste census is done,” he said.
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party has been holding training camps for its workers on booth management and other important aspects of electioneering.
The first training camp was held in Lakhimpur Kheri on June 5, followed by the one in Sitapur.
The two districts are known for their Hindu religious sites—Devkali and Naimisharanya Dham.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Huge pressure on us to compromise’: Wrestler Sakshi Malik
The top wrestler claims that people close to WFI chief Brij ...
Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents
The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...
Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana
The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...
7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20
Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...
BJP's alliance with Jannayak Janata Party will continue: Haryana CM Khattar on rumour of 'rift'
Khattar’s remarks come amid reports of growing differences b...