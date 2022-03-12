SP has shown BJP seats can be reduced: Akhilesh Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today expressed gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, saying his party had shown that seats of the BJP can be reduced. Urging the newly elected MLAs of the SP-led coalition to fulfil the responsibility of serving and helping people, Akhilesh said the SP vote share increased by one-and-a-half fold.

The SP, which had a vote share of 21.85 per cent in 2017, increased it to 32.1 per cent this year. “We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction will continue unabated,” Akhilesh said in a social media post.

The SP has won 111 seats, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has won eight seats. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, another ally of the SP, has won six seats.

The Congress has won two seats, while the BSP has won one. The BJP has secured a vote share of 41.3 per cent, while the SP has bagged 32.1 per cent of the votes. The BSP and the Congress managed to secure 12.9 per cent and 2.33 per cent votes, respectively. RLD received 2.85 per cent of the votes.