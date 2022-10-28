SP leader Azam Khan disqualified as member of UP Assembly

Lucknow, October 28
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has disqualified SP’s Mohd Azam Khan as member of the house.
The Speaker announced the decision after receiving the orders of the court which had convicted Azam Khan in a hate speech case and awarded him three years’ imprisonment on Thursday.
The Representation of the People Act says that anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified “from the date of such conviction” and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.
The Rampur Assembly seat will now be declared vacant.
IANS
