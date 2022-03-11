SP vote share up at cost of Cong, BSP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The Samajwadi Party’s increased vote share, although not good enough to take on the might of the BJP, should sound alarm for the BJP while strategising future policies for UP, especially the ones related to employment and stray cattle, major rallying point of Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh managed to turn UP into a one-on-one with Adityanath. However, gains for the SP largely came at the cost of the BSP and Congress. While the BSP got around 12.7 per cent vote share, the Congress could only manage 2.4 per cent. —