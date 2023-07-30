Space science sector open for young minds, start-ups: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today released a book, “Memories Never Die”, a tribute to the life and legacy of the late former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram and visited his home.

Shah said under PM Modi, the government had opened up the space science sector for young minds and start-ups. On a two-day visit to Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, he also visited the Ramanathaswamy temple. The book is co-authored by APJM Nasima Maraikayar and scientist YS Rajan.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai were present on the occasion.

“I believe Kalam’s dream regarding space science will be accomplished due to the PM’s new innovations and India will lead the entire world in the field of space science,” Shah said after unveiling the book. He had on Friday launched a six month “En Mann, En Makkal” (My country, my people) yatra, which will cover all 39 Lok Sabha segments and all 234 Assembly segments of the state.

The yatra will see 10,000 km of campaign through public meetings to be covered by vehicles and 700 km of foot march. “This yatra is to celebrate the richness of Tamil culture and heritage. It is a yatra to take Tamil values to all corners of India,” said Shah, in BJP’s massive pre-2024 Lok Sabha election push in the state, where he announced that the BJP will win 35 of the state’s 39 LS seats. Currently the party has none.

#Amit Shah