 Sparks fly during no-trust debate, Opposition questions Modi's silence on Manipur : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Sparks fly during no-trust debate, Opposition questions Modi's silence on Manipur

Sparks fly during no-trust debate, Opposition questions Modi's silence on Manipur

Says BJP using hatred as weapon to win elections | Saffron party targets INDIA alliance | DMK, NCP, TMC back motion | BJD, SHiv Sena oppose it

Sparks fly during no-trust debate, Opposition questions Modi's silence on Manipur

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi speaks during the debate on Tuesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 8

Sparks flew on the first day of the debate on the no-trust motion on Tuesday with the Opposition asserting that it was forced to do so to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “maun vrat” (vow of silence) on issues of national importance, including Manipur, and the treasury benches hitting back saying it was a no-trust vote against a “poor person’s son”, who had worked for the welfare of the people.

About Justice for Manipur, not numbers

The motion is not about numbers in Lok Sabha but to seek justice for Manipur... Through motion, we want to break PM’s vow of silence. Gaurav Gogoi, Cong MP

Targeting Poor man’s son

This ‘no confidence’ is against the son of a poor man, who gave drinking water, toilets and supplied power. Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP

Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress accused Modi of “silence” on multiple issues and alleged that the BJP was using “hatred” as a weapon to win elections.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey used Modi’s humble origins to counter the Congress’ allegations: “This ‘no confidence’ is against the son of a poor man, the man who provided drinking water, toilets and supplied power. The no-confidence motion is against the poor people of India and the good work done by Modi.”

Dubey, an MP from Jharkhand, used the disrobing of Draupadi in the Mahabharata to draw a similarity saying “it’s like disrobing of Draupadi; you will lose the elections”.

Gogoi, an MP from Assam, said, “The no-confidence motion is not about the numbers in the Lok Sabha but to seek justice for Manipur”. He had three things to say to Modi – “Come to the House to make a statement; go to Manipur with an all-party delegation and call all organisations of Manipur for a discussion”.

“Why has the PM not gone to Manipur so far, and why did it take 80 days for him to speak up. Probably, he would not have spoken on the issue had the video not gone viral,” said the Assam MP.

Gogoi accused Modi of being silent on Chinese intrusions. “What did Modi agree to at a meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting at Bali,” asked Gogoi, adding that Modi remained silent on the matter and it only came to light when the Chinese Foreign Ministry revealed the details.

“Modi was silent when women wrestlers were protesting, farmers were protesting and he was silent when questioned on Adani,” said the Congress MP.

“Why has Manipur CM N Biren Singh not been changed,” asked Gogoi, adding that “Today, hatred is becoming a weapon to win elections. In your “nafarat ka bazaar’, we will open “mohabbat ki dukan”.

Dubey countered Gogoi and questioned the INDIA alliance.

Dubey also spoke about alliances of the Congress. “The DMK faced problems in the 1970s with the Congress. The TMC, the RJD and the SP faced cases under the Congress regime. Irrigation scam cases registered against NCP leaders in Maharashtra were at the behest of the Congress. NC leader Sheikh Abdullah was jailed by Nehru,” he said.

Attacking Sonia Gandhi, Dubey said: “Bete ko set karna hai, damaad ko bhent karna hai (has to establish her son and give gifts to her son-in-law)”.

Oppn gives privilege notice against Goyal

  • A group of Opposition parties — the Congress, TMC, AAP, RJD, DMK, RJD, NCP, JD(U) and the Left — gave a privilege notice in the Rajya Sabha against Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday
  • The notice was issued over Goyal’s remarks against the Opposition in the context of US media expose on Chinese funding of an Indian news site

TMC’s Derek survives suspension motion

  • TMC’s Derek O'Brien survived a suspension motion on Tuesday
  • RS Chairman Dhankhar initially announced his suspension for unruly behaviour in House
  • Later, he let TMC MP attend proceedings, saying he had taken ‘far-sighted’ decision to not allow voting on motion to suspend him which didn’t fructify

‘Why Rahul dropped out at last minute’

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked why Rahul Gandhi dropped out as the lead speaker of the debate after indicating so at the meeting in the Speaker’s chamber. Responding to him, Gaurav Gogoi asked the BJP whether he should also reveal what PM Modi said in the Speaker’s chamber. At this, Home Minister Amit Shah dared Gogoi to say what he wanted to say.

#BJP #Manipur #Narendra Modi #Shiv Sena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

4
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

5
Nation

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

6
Himachal

Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

7
Nation

Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion: CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha

8
Haryana

Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

9
Nation

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

10
Chandigarh

ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: Opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but people of India have, says Amit Shah

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...

Debate on no-trust motion resumes in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi opens it

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...

'Misogynistic, indecent': Smriti slams Rahul Gandhi for flying kiss, BJP complains to Speaker

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus


Cities

View All

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Tarn Taran villagers left to fend for themselves amidst flood devastation

Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval

BRTS crisis: Financial mismgmt leads to suspension of bus service

1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

9 injured in fire at sofa factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yamuna pollution: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Haryana to file status report; matter to be heard on October 3

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

NUH FLARE-UP: Migrant exodus hits realty, service sectors

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against AAP ex-councillor

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

BJP criticises govt over law & order

Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Farmers protest against social media channel

Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill