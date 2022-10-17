 Specialised logistics drone to deliver supplies in Himalayas : The Tribune India

Specialised logistics drone to deliver supplies in Himalayas

Request for proposal issued to get 163 drones that can operate at high altitude and another 200 drones that can operates at medium altitude

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 17

Indian Army is looking to get specialised drones that can deliver logistics to forward posts in the Himalayas. The Army, on Monday, issued a request for proposal (RFP) to get 163 drones that can operate at high altitude and another 200 drones that can operates at medium altitude.

Both types of drones need to be made in India and have the capability to carry a payload of 15 kg when launched from high altitude and 20 kg when launched at lower altitudes.

Sources said these logistics could include anything from dropping food supplies, small fuel needs, light ammunition and even some small arms.

An RFP is terminology to ask vendors to send in their technical and commercial bids. The case is being progressed as emergency procurement under the ‘fast track procedure’.

Army’s infantry directorate has issued the RFP asking that each drone should have consist of ability to have colour day video camera, monochromatic night thermal sensor and have a container for carriage of supplies besides and one set of spare battery.

The all up weight of the drone needs to be no more than 100 kg and suitable to withstand high altitude strong wind.

The Army wants the drones to be compatible with Defence series maps and have a range of 10 km.

For the high altitude drone the ability should be to launch from a maximum of 4,000 metre (13,000 feet) and the drone need to return to designated home base in autonomous mode.

In case of medium altitude drone the Army wants to operate it at a maximum launch altitude of 3,000 metre and carry a payload of 20 kg.

