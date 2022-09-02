SpiceJet again, plane returns after snag

New Delhi, September 1
A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi this morning, returned due to an “autopilot” snag, a DGCA official said.
“SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik), was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag,” the official said. He added that the Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely.
This is not the first time that such an incident involving the carrier has been reported. SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well.
On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake