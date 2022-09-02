SpiceJet again, plane returns after snag

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi this morning, returned due to an “autopilot” snag, a DGCA official said.

“SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik), was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag,” the official said. He added that the Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely.

This is not the first time that such an incident involving the carrier has been reported. SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well.

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

