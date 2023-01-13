SpiceJet plane searched after bomb scare

New Delhi, January 12
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Pune was searched after a phone call claimed that there was a bomb on the plane. The plane was supposed to take off from Delhi’s IGI Airport at 5.35 pm today.
Sources said the flight (SG-8938) was ready on the tarmac for boarding when a call was received at the SpiceJet call centre claiming the presence of a bomb in the aircraft.
“As many as 210 passengers were slated to fly by the plane. However, on receiving the call about the bomb threat, airline officials halted the boarding,” sources said, adding that a search of the plane was carried out, but nothing suspicious was found.
