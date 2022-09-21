SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on leave without salary

New Delhi, September 20
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has asked some of its pilots to go on three-month leave without pay in order to rationalise its cost.
While the exact number of pilots affected by the step has not been spelt out by the airline, it is said to be about 80. The SpiceJet fleet consists of 87 aircraft. However, only 50 per cent of the fleet can be used at this juncture in view of the cap on its operations imposed by a DGCA order issued in the interest of safety.
