SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded planes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Amid Go First troubles, budget carrier SpiceJet has rolled out its strategy to resurrect 25 of its out-of-service planes. The revival expenses will be funded through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) provided by the government and improved cash inflow.

The airline has already mobilised Rs 400 crore for this purpose. “We are meticulously working towards returning our grounded fleet to service. A majority of the ECLGS funding received by the airline would be utilised for the same, which will help us capitalise and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.