SpiceJet's Bombardier fleet under DGCA lens

New Delhi, October 17
Less than two weeks before the restrictions imposed by the DGCA on its flight operations are to come to an end, budget carrier SpiceJet has landed into a fresh trouble with the DGCA subjecting its entire fleet of Bombardier Q400 aircrafts to stringent scrutiny.
This follows SpiceJet’s Hyderabad-bound flight from Goa reporting smoke in the cabin during descent on October 12. During investigation, the DGCA found evidence of engine oil in engine bleed-off valve which led to the oil entering the aircraft AC system, resulting in smoke in the cabin.
DGCA chief Arun Kumar has ordered SpiceJet to collect oil samples from all operational aircraft and send samples for analysis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...