SpiceJet's Bombardier fleet under DGCA lens

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

Less than two weeks before the restrictions imposed by the DGCA on its flight operations are to come to an end, budget carrier SpiceJet has landed into a fresh trouble with the DGCA subjecting its entire fleet of Bombardier Q400 aircrafts to stringent scrutiny.

This follows SpiceJet’s Hyderabad-bound flight from Goa reporting smoke in the cabin during descent on October 12. During investigation, the DGCA found evidence of engine oil in engine bleed-off valve which led to the oil entering the aircraft AC system, resulting in smoke in the cabin.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar has ordered SpiceJet to collect oil samples from all operational aircraft and send samples for analysis.

