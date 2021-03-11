Split in BKU engineered by BJP government: Naresh Tikait

Bijnor, May 21
Bhartiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Saturday alleged that the split in the outfit was engineered by the BJP government and claimed that the parting of some leaders won’t impact them.
Fissures within the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) had come out in the open on the death anniversary of its founder president Mahendra Singh Tikait on May 15, with a senior national office-bearer announcing the formation of a separate outfit.
BKU vice-president Rajesh Chauhan said he took the decision after being “insulted” and alleged that the outfit sided with political parties in the elections, an apparent reference to UP Assembly polls.
The new outfit was named the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik). “Arajnaitik” means apolitical in Hindi.
Reacting to it, Tikait told reporters on Saturday that the new organisation was formed at the behest of the BJP government.
“The organisation is an outfit of the government. The agitations undertaken by the BKU are run by people. Hence, anybody leaving the BKU will have no impact on it,” he claimed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7
Centre also announced an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh c...
Stop befooling people, rollback excise duty on fuel to UPA level: Congress on price cut
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the gover...
Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark
Reacting to Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted th...
Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case
Court says Prof's post, though reprehensible, does not indic...
Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case
The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...